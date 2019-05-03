Swedish side Hammarby IF donates jerseys to Inter Allies youth team Cedar Stars

Inter Allies feeder club Cedar Stars Academy have received sets of football jerseys from Swedish club Hammarby IF.

According to the Ghana Premier League club, it forms part of logistical assistance extended to its Youth and Development side.

Head of Scouting of Hammarby IF, Mikael Hjelmberg on behalf of the Swedish Allsvenskan side presented sports equipment including football jerseys.

The set of jerseys will be given out to the players to be used for training exercises.

Representatives of the club were in Ghana to witness a recent scouting tournament hosted by Inter Allies.