Swedish side IFK Göteborg yet to make transfer decisions on Kasim and Lawson

Jonas Olsson, acting sports director at IFK Göteborg says his outfit is yet to make transfer decisions on Sabah Lawson and Prosper Kasim.

Lawson joined IFK Göteborg during the 2015 season but failed to lock down regular playing minutes as he was shipped out on loan to lower-tier side Linköping City FC.

Meanwhile, Kasim who joined IFK Göteborg in the same season as Lawson, has also excelled during a loan spell at Mjällby AIF - where he scored 10 goals in 21 games to help the side clinch promotion to the Swedish Superettan.

Both Linköping City FC and Mjällby AIF have expressed their interests in signing the duo on permanent deals.

However, Olsson says they are yet to communicate with the players before arriving at a decision.

"They have done well in their clubs. We will appreciate whether we will continue to lend or sell. I've had some contacts with the clubs, but not the guys themselves. I'll talk to them, "he told GP.