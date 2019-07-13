Swedish youngster Hakansson excited to play with Michael Essien

Captain of Friska Vilijor, Niclas Hakansson has expressed his delight to be sharing a pitch with Chelsea legend Michael Essien.

Essien, 35, is currently in Sweden to partake in a testimonial game for former Ghana goalkeeper William Amamoo.

And Friska Vilijor skipper Hakansson - who has been selected as one of the players to participate in the game could not hide his joy and says he cannot wait to play with the Ghana legend.

“It’s so fun to get opportunity to play this game with these great players. I’m too young to remember all of them but I know two, Essam and Essien,” Hakansson told Allehanda.

“I remember one of Essien’s games when he was in Chelsea and they were playing against Barca in CL semifinal 2009. Essien scored a dream volley. He placed it up in the cross.

“Essien was one of the best defensive midfielders in the world for many years. It will be so fun to play such a game, ” he added.