Swedru All Blacks end 16-Year wait to return to Ghana Premier League

Swedru All Blacks sealed a dramatic return to the Ghana Premier League, ending a 16-year exile from the country’s top-flight football following a successful campaign in the 2024-25 Access Bank Division One League.

The historic club, once a prominent force in Ghanaian football, secured promotion from Zone Two after a season defined by grit, consistency, and passionate support from their loyal fan base. Their long-awaited return marks a remarkable turnaround and reignites memories of a club that once battled among the nation's elite.

All Blacks' promotion journey has been years in the making, built on strong performances at home and crucial results on the road. Their resurgence has breathed new life into the footballing landscape of the Central Region, where anticipation for Premier League action has reached fever pitch.

This achievement not only restores the club’s status among Ghana’s football elite but also offers a new generation of supporters a chance to witness Premier League action in Swedru once again. The club's return is expected to generate renewed interest, investment, and excitement in the local game.

As Swedru All Blacks prepare to compete in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, their comeback story stands as a testament to perseverance, rebuilding, and the enduring spirit of Ghanaian football.