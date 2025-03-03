Swedru All Blacks extend lead with hard-fought win over Future Stars in Zone II

Access Bank Division One League Zone Two leaders Swedru All Blacks secured their 14th win of the season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Future Stars at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

Midfielder Ebenezer Amoh scored the decisive goal in the 22nd minute, taking his side’s points tally to 45 after Matchday 18. Swedru All Blacks now hold a four-point lead over second-placed Rospak FC.

Meanwhile, Asekem FC and PAC Academy played out a goalless draw at the Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong Stadium, with both sides struggling to break the deadlock.

UCC Youngsters recorded their second successive away win of the season with a 2-0 triumph over King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Mark Morrison and Bernard Ababio found the net in either half to secure all three points.

In Tarkwa, Rospak FC kept their title hopes alive with a commanding 3-0 win over Sefwi All Stars at Akoon Park. Reuben Tetteh opened the scoring in the 35th minute, followed by John Amoah’s strike in the 46th minute.

Richard Larbi sealed the victory in the 67th minute, keeping Rospak in second place with 41 points, four behind leaders Swedru All Blacks.