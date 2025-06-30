Swedru All Blacks fans call for Andy Kumi Francis signing ahead of Ghana Premier League return

Some fans of newly-promoted Swedru All Blacks are calling on the club to sign experienced striker Andy Kumi Francis ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The centre forward has previously featured for several top-flight clubs, including Asante Kotoko, Bechem United, Kotoku Royals, and Medeama SC. The 26-year-old forward is seen by many All Blacks supporters as a player who can add depth and experience to their attacking options.

Although no official approach has been made by the club, internal discussions suggest that the technical team is open to reinforcing the squad with proven names as they prepare for life back in the Premier League after more than a decade in the lower tier.

Kumi joined Medeama from Serbian club FK Vrsac ahead of last season but struggled for form, making 11 league appearances without scoring. Despite his goal drought, Swedru All Blacks believe Kumi’s experience across domestic and international football could be valuable as they aim to compete strongly in their return to the top flight.