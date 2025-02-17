Swedru All Blacks maintain top spot, PAC Academy extend unbeaten home run

Swedru All Blacks tightened their grip at the top of the Zone Two table with a 1-0 victory over former Premier League side Elmina Sharks at the Dr. Nduom Sports Complex.

Rudolf Junior Mensah converted from the penalty spot in the 16th minute to secure all three points.

Swedru All Blacks continue their impressive season, sitting comfortably at the top with 42 points from 17 matches, boasting 13 wins, three draws, and just one defeat.

They hold a four-point advantage over second-placed Rospak FC.

PAC Academy extended their unbeaten home record with a commanding 2-0 win over Bekwai Heroes.

Evans Sarfo struck twice, opening the scoring in the 27th minute before sealing the victory from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute.

Meanwhile, Sekondi Rospak FC registered their fourth consecutive victory with a 2-0 triumph over Nzema Kotoko at the Ampani AAK II Sports Arena.

Stephen Anthony Kofi and Emmanuel Junior Quarshie found the net in each half to secure all three points.

Rospak FC are now second in Zone Two with 38 points, keeping the pressure on leaders Swedru All Blacks.