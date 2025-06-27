GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Swedru All Blacks reach out to Techiman Eleven Wonders for left-back Desmond Baffoe

Published on: 27 June 2025
Swedru All Blacks, freshly promoted to the Ghana Premier League for the 2025/26 season, have formally contacted Techiman Eleven Wonders regarding a potential move for left-back Desmond Baffoe.

Baffoe, known for his overlapping runs and defensive solidity, has been a standout performer for Wonders this past season.

With All Blacks re-signing Ghana’s top-tier status after a 16-year absence, the club is now targeting fresh talent to bolster its squad ahead of their top-flight return.

Formal discussions are understood to be underway with both Techiman Eleven Wonders and Baffoe himself, with the aim of securing a deal before preseason preparations begin.

For Techiman Eleven Wonders, Baffoe’s potential departure would mark a significant defensive loss, but the left-back may view the move as an opportunity to remain in the Premier League, while also aiding All Blacks in their push to re-establish themselves among Ghanaian football’s elite.

