Swedru All Blacks return to Ghana Premier League after 16 years

Published on: 25 May 2025
Swedru All Blacks have returned to the Ghana Premier League after a 16-year absence following an impressive season in the Access Bank Division One League Zone II.

The team confirmed their promotion with a convincing 3-0 victory over New Edubiase, their 21st win in 29 games, accumulating 66 points.

This strong performance has firmly established them as the best side in their zone this season.

Swedru All Blacks will conclude their campaign with an away game against PAC Academy, but their place in the top flight is already secured.

Their promotion, alongside Hohoe United, marks a significant moment for both clubs as they prepare to compete in Ghana’s highest division.

The final promotion spot remains undecided and will be settled when Real Tamale United face Eleven Wonders in Accra on Friday, May 30.

Both teams will be eager to secure the last ticket to the Premier League for the upcoming season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
