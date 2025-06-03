Swedru All Blacks set to be crowned Division One League Zone Two champions

Swedru All Blacks will officially be crowned champions of the Access Bank Division One League Zone Two on Sunday after securing promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed their status as winners following their 3-0 triumph over New Edubiase United on matchday 29, which took them to an unassailable 66 points with one game remaining. Their closest contenders, Rospak FC, trail with 59 points.

This marks a remarkable return to the top flight for the Swedru-based side, who last played in the Premier League during the 2008/09 season before suffering relegation.

Swedru All Blacks’ championship run has been built on consistency, with 21 wins, three draws, and six defeats across the campaign. Their final match against Soccer Intellectuals at the Swedru Sports Stadium will serve as a coronation fixture.

The GFA has congratulated the club for their efforts and confirmed preparations for the trophy presentation as they gear up for a return to Premier League football after 16 years.