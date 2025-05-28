GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Swedru All Blacks striker Rudolf Mensah reveals initial target of 30 goals in Division One

Published on: 28 May 2025
Swedru All Blacks striker Rudolf Mensah had set a target to score over 30 goals this season. However, with one game left, he has 24 goals in 25 league games, leading the goal-scoring chart.

Mensah expressed his ambition, saying, "Personally, my target was to score 30 and over, but I think sometimes you win some, you lose some, sometimes you miss certain chances."

He remains hopeful about adding to his tally in the final game.

Mensah is currently top of the goal-scoring chart and will look to maintain his position in the last match.

His performances have been instrumental in Swedru All Blacks' return to the Ghana Premier League after 16 years.

The team secured promotion with a 3-0 win over New Edubiase United.

Mensah believes the club's qualification was destined, and he's excited about the team's return to the top flight.

