Swedru All Blacks target Golden Kick FC coach Fiifi Parker for vacant coaching role

Published on: 30 June 2025
Fiifi Parker Hanson

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League outfit Swedru All Blacks have set sights on appointing Golden Kick FC trainer Fiifi Parker Hanson as their new head coach.

The Swedru-based club is currently without a substantive gaffer following the departure of Prince George Koffie.

The experienced gaffer leaves Swedru All Blacks at the expiration of his contract, bringing an end to a remarkable campaign that saw the club return to the Ghana Premier League for the first time in over a decade.

The experienced trainer played a key role in the team’s successful Division One campaign, guiding them through a tough Zone II and securing promotion to the top flight for the 2025/26 season.

Having exited the club, Swedru All Blacks have reportedly targeted Fiifi Parker for the vacant coaching role heading into the new season.

With his move to Hearts of Oak hanging in the balance, the newly promoted club are said to be pushing for Parker’s signature. He is one of the coaches lined up for the assistant coaching role at Hearts of Oak, but talks have stalled over Parker’s high salary demands.

Fiifi Parker gained prominence in the just ended football campaign after guiding Golden Kick FC to the final of the Ghana FA Cup competition, where they controversially lost the trophy to giants Asante Kotoko.

