Swedru All Blacks to be crowned Zone Two champions on June 14

Swedru All Blacks will officially be crowned champions of Zone Two of the Access Bank Division One League on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The coronation ceremony, set to take place at the Swedru Sports Stadium, will attract key figures from the Ghana Football Association, traditional authorities, ex-footballers, football administrators, and representatives from Corporate Ghana.

The Black Magicians sealed the title with one game to spare after a strong campaign, earning 66 points from 30 matches, recording 21 wins, 3 draws, and 6 losses.

They will round off their season at home against Soccer Intellectuals in a coronation match.

This achievement marks a major milestone for All Blacks, who are returning to prominence after last playing in the Ghana Premier League during the 2008-09 season.