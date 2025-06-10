GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Swedru All Blacks to be crowned Zone Two champions on June 14

Published on: 10 June 2025
Swedru All Blacks to be crowned Zone Two champions on June 14

Swedru All Blacks will officially be crowned champions of Zone Two of the Access Bank Division One League on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The coronation ceremony, set to take place at the Swedru Sports Stadium, will attract key figures from the Ghana Football Association, traditional authorities, ex-footballers, football administrators, and representatives from Corporate Ghana.

The Black Magicians sealed the title with one game to spare after a strong campaign, earning 66 points from 30 matches, recording 21 wins, 3 draws, and 6 losses.

They will round off their season at home against Soccer Intellectuals in a coronation match.

This achievement marks a major milestone for All Blacks, who are returning to prominence after last playing in the Ghana Premier League during the 2008-09 season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more