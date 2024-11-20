GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Swing the axe! SWAG urges Ghana FA to act after AFCON heartbreak

Published on: 20 November 2024
Swing the axe! SWAG urges Ghana FA to act after AFCON heartbreak
Kwabena Yeboah is the President of SWAG

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to take decisive action against officials who failed to steer the Black Stars to success, leading to their shocking absence from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a fiery statement, SWAG expressed the collective frustration of Ghanaians, urging the GFA leadership to "swing the axe" at underperforming officials. This plea follows Ghana's dismal qualifying campaign, which saw the once-dominant Black Stars finish bottom of Group F with just three points and no wins in six matches.

Starting with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Angola, the team only managed a 1-1 draw with Niger and faltered against Sudan in both encounters. Angola topped the group with a flawless 14 points, followed by Sudan and Niger, leaving Ghana without a ticket to the continental stage for the first time in two decades.

As the dust settles on this historic disappointment, all eyes are on the GFA to make bold changes and restore Ghana’s footballing pride.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more