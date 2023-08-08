Swiss club Basel interested in signing Ghanaian winger Joseph Amoah

Swiss club Basel are reportedly showing strong interest in acquiring the services of Ghanaian winger Joseph Amoah.

The 21-year-old currently plays for Bosnian club Zeljeznicar and has made waves with his performances, but his current contract expires in one year.

Amoah's impressive record speaks for itself, as he netted eight goals in 33 matches during the previous season.

His contributions on the field have earned him recognition as one of the standout players in the league.

Having previously played for Accra Lions, Amoah's skills and potential have not gone unnoticed by top-tier clubs.

Basel, known for their strong presence in Swiss football, are now seriously considering a move to secure Amoah's services.

The club's interest in the Ghanaian winger is a testament to his abilities and potential impact on the team.

Should the move materialise, it could mark a significant step forward in Amoah's career, as he would have the opportunity to showcase his talent on a larger stage and potentially compete in higher-level competitions.

The transfer would not only be a big leap for Amoah personally but also a chance for Basel to bolster their squad with an emerging talent.