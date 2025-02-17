Swiss giants FC Basel augment squad with the signing of Ghanaian defender Daniel Asiedu

Swiss giants, FC Basel have completed the signing of Ghanaian defender Daniel Theophilus Asiedu.

The club announced the acquisition of the youngster in an official statement on Monday, February 17.

Daniel Asiedu, 20, has signed from Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea and is expected to augment the squad of the Swiss outfit.

“FC Basel 1893 is strengthening its defense with Daniel Theophilus Asiedu. The 20-year-old Ghanaian is joining from Berekum Chelsea FC and has signed a contract until summer 2026 with an option for a further three years.

“The left-footed central defender completed his football training at Berekum Chelsea FC, the club from which Jonas Adjetey and Emanuel Essiam also moved to FCB. Asiedu is a U-national player and has already made several appearances for Ghana's U17 and U20 teams,” the club announced.

Daniel Theophilus Asiedu’s move to FC Basel was delayed in January 2024 after an old cruciate ligament tear was discovered.

At the time, he had completed a trial training session and was primed to sign a contract.

He subsequently operated on in Basel and is now close to a full recovery.

FC Basel has signed the defender, demonstrating their belief in the abilities of the youngster.

He is expected to begin his FC Basel career with the U21s before later moving up to the first team.

“We warmly welcome you to Basel and wish you a speedy recovery, dear Daniel,” the Swiss club added in its statement.