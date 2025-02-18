Swiss giants sign Ghanaian youngster Christian Duah

Swiss-born Ghanaian forward Christian Duah has signed a deal with topflight side FC Basel.

The 15-year-old, who is the younger brother of Switzerland international Kwadwo Duah, inked a three year deal with the Swiss giants.

Duah joined the youth team of FC Basel from FC KÃ¶niz in the summer of 2023, but signed his first professional deal in February 2025.

The talented attacker made his debut in the UEFA Youth League against Sarbah FK.

"Young player Christian Duah has signed a contract with FC Basel 1893 until the end of January 2028. FCB is delighted to have secured long-term contracts with Christian Duah, one of Switzerland’s greatest young talents," wrote the club, confirming the deal.

Despite playing for the U15 and U16 of Switzerland, Duah remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

He joins compatriots Jonas Adjetey, Emmanuel Essiam and Daniel Asiedu as Ghanaian players at FC Basel.