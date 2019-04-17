Swiss giants St Gallen keen to keep Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru

Swiss powerhouse St Gallen are keen to keep in-form Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru.

Ashimeru, 21, is on loan from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

The Swiss side are desperate to keep the Ghanaian for another year but aware his parent would order his return to the club.

St Gallen coach Peter Zeidler, who had brief stint with Red Bull Salzburg has confirmed his desire to keep the player.

"We would have liked to borrow him for another year, but he will be ordered back to Salzburg," he told Sky Sport Austria

"In spite of his only 63 kilograms, he gets by in a different way than, for example, Keita did. He literally puts the turbo to the ball. Unfortunately, it has recently become established that he is extremely attacked. "

Zeidler would have liked to keep him in the team, not only because of his good performances, but above all because Ashimeru can improve even further in some areas: "In terms of the move to the goal, he still has to grow clearly. In addition to the header game especially in the shooting technique, he hardly shoots full span, although we invite many special forces with him. "

He added: "In principle, he can do well to capture a ball. But: If I set him up as a left eight, there are three scenes per game, where he is right out ball hunting. But he does not do that out of tactical undisciplined, but out of zeal. He likes to take responsibility. "

The Ghana Under-23 star has played for three different clubs on loan since he joined the Austrian giants.

After a year at Austria Lustenau, he was sent out an another expedition at Wolfsberger before being sent to his highest club destination St Gallen.

The hugely talented Ghanaian has turned on the screws in remarkable fashion, turning out fabolous displays on weekly basis.

While St Gallen are keen to sign permanently, parent club Red Bull Salzburg want him back after being left impressed with his development.

The African talent has scored four goals and provided nine assists in 32 competitive games this season.

He has been named in the Swiss team of the week for five weeks running.

Ashimeru missed Ghana's 2020 Olympic qualifier against Gabon due to injury after flying in to his native country.