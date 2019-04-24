Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel partners Africa Women’s Sports Summit

Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel has partnered the Africa Women’s Sports Summit as the official hospitality service provider for the maiden edition of the event.

The trusted Ghanaian hotel’s Botsio Hall will be the venue for the event which is expected to attract over a hundred people from across Africa.

Commenting on the agreement, Masha Kifalu, General Manager of Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel said:

"We are happy to be the main hospitality partner for the Africa Women's Sports Summit. This is a laudable initiative worth supporting and that is why we are proud to be playing a significant part. At the heart of Alisa’s corporate values is a strong dedication to events like the Africa Women's Sports Summit."

Registration is ongoing for this year’s event via www.awsportsummit.com.

The summit is a brainchild of International Sports Journalist Juliet Bawuah, and will bring together aspiring and established sports journalists and persons from the sports community for a day’s session with some of Africa’s leading and respected women Sports Journalists.

The event will be held under the theme: “Take Your Place”, highlighting conversations about empowering young female sports Journalists and upcoming talents to lead and impact their communities.

The Africa Women’s Sports Summit seeks to present a platform for mentorship, and greater female inclusion in the African sports space while working towards creating conditions that go a long way to help the African woman in sports attain career goals.

ABOUT ALISA HOTEL

Since 1999, Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotels has been investing in a true evolution, delivering world-class hospitality with a distinctive style.

Alisa’s magnificent rooms and conference spaces convey a tasteful design of the finest materials from floor-to-ceiling, showcasing a sophisticated urban feel with plush picturesque views of the Ghanaian capital.