Switzerland coach Murat Yakin insists result wasn't the priority after Ghana defeat 

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin downplayed his team's 2-0 loss to Ghana, explaining that they went into the game not thinking about the outcome.

Yakin, however, admitted that they need to improve after failing to beat the West African giants in Abu Dhabi in their final friendly before the World Cup, which begins on November 20.

The Swiss struggled in an open game, with Otto Addo's men emerging victorious thanks to second-half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo.

Salisu scored the opening goal in the 70th minute, and four minutes later, the Bristol City attacker sealed the victory.

"We had to take a lot into account: process, heat, load control. When we make three changes at half-time and twice again in the 60th, it's obvious that the result isn't the priority," Yakin told reporters after the game.

"The constellation that one or the other player has not played much, we have to take everything into account. We still have time to prepare. It was extremely warm. It is clear that the players have not yet acclimatized.

"We played very well for 60 minutes. Then it is clear that the tiredness has come. Such a defeat does not throw us off track. We know what we can do."

Switzerland will play Cameroon in their first World Cup match on November 24, the same day Ghana play Portugal.