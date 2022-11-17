Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer reacts after defeat to Ghana ahead of World Cup

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer is disappointed they lost to Ghana in a pre-World Cup friendly, admitting that they wanted a good result to take to Qatar.

The Black Stars won 2-0 in Abu Dhabi thanks to goals from defender Mohammed Salisu and striker Antoine Semenyo, who came on as a second-half substitute.

"I didn't have to think too much about my foot. It’s fine. We noticed it's a classic test - but an important one. You can feel the heat. We still have to adapt. Of course, we have to analyse this game. We wanted to get a good result and we couldn't. But we have a few days on the training ground," the Bundesliga star said after the game.

Switzerland will travel to Qatar knowing that they must improve in order to advance from their group, which includes Brazil, Serbia, and Cameroon.

Ghana, on the other hand, must be feeling confident as they prepare to face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stage.