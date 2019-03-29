GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Sylvester Appiah: Defender voted ZPC Kariba Player of the Year in Zimbabwe

Published on: 29 March 2019
Sylvester Appiah

Ghanaian defender Sylvester Appiah has been voted ZPC Kariba's Player of the Year at a ceremony on Wednesday night.

He fended off competition from fellow defender Ian Nekati who scooped two awards- Supporters Player of the Year as well as the Executive's Player of the Year

Appiah received $ 1,500 as prize money and a trophy.

He has been one of the consistent performers at the club since arriving during the reign of  Sunday Chidzambwa.

ZPC Kariba start the new Premiership on the road with a fixture against Chicken Inn at Luveve.

