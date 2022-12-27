Sylvester Simba and Kofi Kordzi score as Black Galaxies beat Egypt U20 in friendly

The Black Galaxies strolled to a 2-0 victory over the U20 national team of Egypt in a friendly in Cairo.

Both teams preparing for their respective international assignments, squared up in Cairo for an entertaining encounter.

The home-based national team of Ghana broke the game's deadlock through Dreams FC midfielder Sylvester Simba.

Legon Cities forward Kofi Kordzi sealed victory for the Black Stars with a fine finish.

The Black Galaxies will engage in a couple of friendlies before leaving Cairo for Algeria for the CHAN tournament next month.

Ghana have been drawn in a tricky group, which has holders Morocco, north Africans Sudan and Madagascar.

The Black Galaxies will face Madagascar in their first game on January 15, with Morocco playing Sudan.

The two-time finalist will be hoping to win the tournament for the first time, having lost against DR Congo and Libya in 2008 and 2014 respectively.