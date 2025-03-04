T&A Stadium can't be approved while Baba Yara Stadium is rejected - Asante Kotoko IMC chairman

Asante Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairman, Nana Apinkra, has raised concerns about the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) enforcement of enhanced matchday protocols before their official implementation.

His remarks come after reports that the GFA denied approval for Kotoko to use the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for their home games, despite the decision to resume football. He questioned why the T&A Stadium was deemed suitable for Ghana Premier League matches while Baba Yara did not meet the required standards.

The league had been temporarily suspended after Kotoko called for improved security measures following the tragic death of a fan, Francis “Nana Pooley” Frimpong, during their match against Bofoakwa Tano in Nsoatre.

Speaking to Oyerepa Sports, Nana Apinkra expressed his frustration with the GFA’s decision.

“How does the T&A Stadium meet the standards to host GPL games, yet Baba Yara does not? At T&A, players and officials have to get down at the entrance and walk to the stadium before playing their matches. Are these the enhanced safety and security standards we are talking about?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko has confirmed they will resume their league campaign after the final funeral rites and burial of Nana Pooley. The club currently sits second on the league table with 34 points from 19 games. Upon their return, they are set to face Legon Cities.