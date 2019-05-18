‘Tactical’ Black Stars goalkeepers trainer Richard Kingson leads Emmanuel FC to second trophy in one month

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Kingson is turning heads in the lower-tier of Ghana football after guiding Emmanuel FC to clinch their second trophy within a space of one month.

The former Blackpool FC custodian guided the Blues to win the maiden edition of the Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup following a hard fought 1-0 victory over Police Nationals in the final.

The Teshie-based were touted as pre-tournament favourites after their scintillating display in the truncated 2018 Division Two league due to the Anas expose.

Emmanuel FC lived up to the tag after they impressively swept away all the clubs in their group, winning six and drawing two to book a place in the round of 16 stage.

The club continued to give off superlative performances during the knockout stage before overcoming the stubborn Hope for Future in the shootout to qualify for the final.

Having kept the team grounded throughout the competition, coach Kingson paraded a formidable squad against their counterparts - going ahead to win the cup with a 1-0 score line.

Meanwhile, the team tasted their maiden trophy glory three weeks ago when they defeated Danbort Youth FC in the the Betway Easter Gala Cup three weeks ago.

Just like the Betway Gala Cup where they scooped every available individual award, Emmanuel FC’s deadly poacher Ernest Adiwoh emerged as the top scorer with 9 goals to his credit.

They emerged as the only team to finish the competition with an unblemished record of not tasting a defeat.

The rate at which Kingson is developing his tactical acumen in the lower divisions, the sky could only be a stepping ground.