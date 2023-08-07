Takoradi Technical University honours Ghana Premier League champions Medeama

The Governing Council of Takoradi Technical University has honoured Premier League Champions Medeama for being "the Western Region’s undisputed football trail-blazer of the post-millennium era’.

The two-time FA Cup champions won their first Premier League crown after a remarkable campaign last season.

The Tarkwa-based side clinched the ultimate title after an impressive run of form in the domestic top-flight.

The prestigious accolade was bestowed on the club during the inaugural edition of the Annual Takoradi Technical University Sports Awards, a grand occasion held at the esteemed school’s Auditorium on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Medeama Director of Communication Patrick Akoto received the award on behalf of the club at the university auditorium at the weekend.

"You shattered stereotypes, and, by your stellar performances, emerged as the Champions of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League. By this achievement, you have restored the name of the Western Region onto the prestigious calendar of league champions of Ghana, a feat that has eluded the Region for almost half a Century.

"Your accomplishment mirrors the years of monumental investments of time, efforts, and resources into the business and the development of football in Ghana.

"By your sustained top-level performance, you have engraved your name as a bastion of a football powerhouse in Ghana, competent to be referred to as ‘the Western Region’s undisputed football trail-blazer of the of the post-millennium era’.

"Medeama Sporting Club, now a Member of the Ghana’s Hall of League Champions, the University is proud of you, and recognizes your achievement with this award." a citation to Medeama read.

The Mauve and Yellow will represent Ghana in the 2023-24 CAF Champions League which start on the weekend of August 18-20.