Takoradi Technical University to honour Ghana champions Medeama

Takoradi Technical University is to honour Medeama Sporting Club as the Sports Achievers of the Year for winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

This significant recognition was part of the outcome of the meeting of the Sports Committee of the University on Friday 23rd June, 2023 at the plush SRC Conference Room of the University

Medeama Sporting Club's triumph in the Ghana Premier League breaks a long drought for the region, with the last title being won by Sekondi Hasaacas in 1977.

Despite coming close on previous occasions, unforeseen events such as the Anas Exposé and the COVID-19 pandemic had prevented Medeama SC from securing the championship. However, their talent, hard work, and dedication have finally paid off, and they have emerged as worthy champions.

The Chairman of the Sports Committee, Mr Joseph Danso, expressed his belief that the recognition and appreciation from Takoradi Technical University will not only boost the morale of Medeama Sporting Club but also inspire future generations of athletes in the region.

This honour further highlights the club's commitment to excellence and their significant contribution to the development of football in Ghana. It will undoubtedly enhance their reputation in the sporting community and motivate others to strive for success.

The maiden Annual Takoradi Technical University's Sports Awards, scheduled for 5th August 2023, will be a momentous occasion. In addition to honouring Medeama Sporting Club, the awards ceremony will recognize exceptional individuals and teams in various categories, including the Vice Chancellor's Golden Performance Awards.

These categories encompass Sports Personality of the Year (Men and Women), Team of the Year, Athlete of the Year, Footballer of the Year, Basketball Player of the Year, and more. The aim is to acknowledge and appreciate outstanding achievements in different sports disciplines and serve as an inspiration to others.

The vision of the Vice Chancellor, Rev. Professor John Frank Eshun, as shared by Mr Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi, the Secretary to the Sports Committee, is to use the power of sports to contribute to the promotion and enhancement of Takoradi Technical University's image, stimulate interest in sports, unearth talent, and foster development.

The Annual Sports Awards align with this vision and seek to raise the profile of the university as an institution that recognizes and rewards excellence, ultimately contributing to national and global development.

Takoradi Technical University is renowned not only for its academic excellence but also for its remarkable achievements in sports. The university has established a reputation for upholding high standards of academic integrity and fostering a culture of excellence in various fields, including sports.

The University is the reigning champion in the last Ghana Technical University Games held in Tamale, sweeping almost all the honours after the games