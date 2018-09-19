Takyi Arhin blasts "NPP" dominated Normalization Committee

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders has accused members of the Normalization Committee as a group belonging to the New Patriotic Party.

According to Takyi Arhin, who has been critical of the composition of the Normalization Committee, the group can not succeed because it is politically inclined.

“Almost all the members of the Normalisation committee belong to the same political background,” Takyi Arhin told Asempa FM.

“Nothing good will come out of this committee (FIFA normalisation committee). I don’t trust them to do a good job at all,” he added.

However, the Brong Ahafo Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress indicated that the only person fit to do the job in the committee is Lawyer Duah Adonte, a former member of Kotoko.

“Lawyer Duah Adonten is the brighter spot on the Normalisation Commitee the rest are just adding up,I mean job for the boys” Takyi Arhin said.

The veteran football administrator says the constitution of the Normalization Committee did not go through proper consultation.

“If the sports ministry had done wider consultations , this would not have been the members of the normalisation committee they suggested to FIFA” the outspoken Arhin told Metro FM.

“Lucy Quist for instance is on the committee on someone’s ticket. I know this and have documents to show,” he said to Metro FM.