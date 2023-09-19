Takyi Arhin claims there is nothing significant to criticise about Kurt Okraku's administration

Veteran football administrator Takyi Arhin has issued a challenge to critics of the current Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku in the build-up to the upcoming 2023 GFA Elections.

The football administrator has confidently defended the operation of the former FA Cup chairman whose first term as president of the GFA comes to an end in the following month.

While many have questioned his one-sided submission ahead of the upcoming elections which he has tipped Okraku to retain his seat, he has responded by charging such critics to highlight any significant flaw in the current administration that is worth criticising.

"Anybody who says that needs to be quarantined and examined mentally I criticized Kwesi Nyantakyi and so. When I advise Kurt he takes it so why should I go out and say? Somebody should tell me what Kurt has done which is wrong that I should talk about?" he told Peace FM

"I want to tell them I will disappoint them till thy kingdom come I am not in this world to live up to anybody's expectations.

"Nobody tells Takyi Arhin what to say when he wakes up so if that is what they are going to do then I will disappoint them," he added.

Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku looks set to go unopposed in the upcoming elections following the Appeals Committee's decision to turn down George Afriyie's application to overturn his disqualification to contest in the presidential election.