Talensi traditional area overlord expresses gratitude to GFA boss Okraku for FIFA standard football facility

The Talensi traditional area, led by Tongo-Raana Naab Kugbil Namaltang, has expressed heartfelt appreciation to Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku and Alhaji Salifu Zida, Chairman of the Upper East Regional Football Association, for their decision to construct the first-ever FIFA standard football facility in the region.

During a visit to the Tongraan's Palace in Bolgantaga on Thursday, June 22, 2023, Tongo-Raana Naab Kugbil Namaltang addressed President Okraku, the Executive Council, and other top football officials to convey gratitude and seek blessings for the official commissioning of the Winkogo project, which was scheduled for Friday.

"We are very happy to have you here this evening, and I must express my sincere thanks to the President of the GFA (Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku) and Alhaji Salifu Zida, the RFA Chairman, for identifying our place as suitable for the citing of a football pitch," Tongo-Raana Naab Kugbil Namaltang said.

"This pitch is not just an ordinary one but one that is of FIFA standard. I think it's the first of its kind that we are seeing in this region, and we really thank you for this project," he added.

Expressing his excitement, Tongo-Raana Naab Kugbil Namaltang continued, "I think with the spectator stands, dressing rooms, and administrative office, we will have one of the best football facilities to compete with the best in Ghana. It's an example that you have shown that football is not only played in the south but the entire nation."

The traditional leader also emphasized the positive impact the facility would have on youth development and community growth. He commended the inclusion of a regional football academy and expressed his support for raising the bar in football administration.

The construction of the facility, located in Winkogo and its surrounding areas, aims to address the long-standing sports infrastructure deficit in the Upper East Region. It will house the head office of the Upper East Regional Football Association, dressing rooms, spectator stands, and a FIFA standard artificial football turf capable of hosting all matches, including elite domestic competitions.

The project's progress has impressed Tongo-Raana Naab Kugbil Namaltang, who noted the need to extend the inner perimeter to enhance security during high-profile matches. However, he described the pitch as one of the best, if not the best, in Ghana.

The establishment of the facility is set to encourage and motivate the region's youth, with a particular focus on promoting women's participation in sports, especially football. Tongo-Raana Naab Kugbil Namaltang assured his unwavering support in this journey of sports development and community upliftment.