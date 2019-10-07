Talent Tavern: 17-year-old Ahmed Awuah Ankrah dazzling for Parma's youth side

Ghanaian teenager Ahmed Awuah Ankrah is consistently churning out significant performances for Parma's Primavera side.

The 17- year-old midfielder has started all four matches for his side in a central midfield role in a 4-3-3 formation deployed by his coach Marco Veronese.

Ahmed has scored two goals in four matches making him joint top scorer with two other teammates Gabriele Artistico a striker and Paolo Napoletano who is a left winger.

Awuah joined the Yellow and Blues this season after nurturing his innate talent in at Adinkrah Stars in Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality.

He speaks about how his transition to Parma has helped shaped his game.

''My positioning and defending has improved here at Parma. Sometimes I play on the left side of the midfield other times my coach prefers on the left,'' Ahmed said.

He describes himself as hardworking and aggressive.

''I always want to surge forward, get into goal scoring positions to help my team in attack. My ambition is to win the best player in the youth division and for my team" I'm hoping to win the Youth Championship,'' he added.

Over the weekend, Italian website Mondoprimavera.com described his display against Cremonese as ''An excellent performance, both in the interdiction phase and in the restart phase. Retrieves a large amount of balls and marks the goal of the momentary 1-0 with a nice insertion.''

The midfielder was named in the top 11 Primavera side by the in his first game against Virtus Entella.

He operated on the left side of the midfield on two occasions and two times on the right. Ahmed has scored in both roles against Virtus Entella and Cremonese

Parma’s primavera side is in fifth position in the division with six points after winning one and drawing three.

By Richard Gyasi