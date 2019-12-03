Talent Tavern: 17-year-old Christian Ghartey scores season's first goal in Italian Youth League

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 03 December 2019
Christian Ghartey

Ghanaian teenage centre back Christian Ghartey scored his first goal of the season for Castlefranoco in a 9-1 win over Finale Junior in the Italian Youth division.

Ghartey headed in from a corner in the 15th minute to give Castlefranoco the lead and set the tone for what was going to be an annihilation.

"I'm extremely happy to have scored my first goal,'' he said.

''It's such a joy  because I had wanted to get one in the last couple  of matches, and I knew it was just a matter of time. I'm hoping to contribute more "

The 17-year-old joined Castlefranoco on loan from parent club  Sassuolo in October this year but could not start the season due to injury.

He has played six matches of out the 10 league games.

Sassuolo are monitoring him and are willing to offer him an opportunity in a trial match this month.

By Richard Gyasi

