‘Talent without effort is useless’ – Paa Kwesi Fabin warns Ghanaian players

Legon Cities tactician, Paa Kwesi Fabin has cautioned Ghanaian players that they are bound to fail in their career if they don’t back their talent with hard work.

The former Aduana Stars gaffer says talent alone is not enough to guarantee the progress of players. He believes discipline and commitment are crucial for their success.

Fabin said: “Unfortunately for us, most of our players live separately in their own homes and you can’t monitor everybody from the home. Any player who wants to progress, takes good care of himself but those who are not serious with their career will joke around.

“I always use this phrase, Talent without effort is useless. If you have the talent and you don’t put the talent to good use, it’s useless. So that’s how it is. Some players have the talent but they are not making any effort. Some have little talent but make a lot of effort. So, that’s why some players get the chance to secure move away to Europe while others remain here.”

By Suleman Asante