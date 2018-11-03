Talented Esbjerg FB winger Emmanuel Essigba relishes stern clash against FC Midtjylland in Danish League

Esbjerg FB winger Emmanuel Oti Essigba is upbeat about their chances of claiming a famous victory over FC Midtjylland in the Danish SuperLiga.

The league newcomers will on Sunday welcome the in-form Wolves to the Esbjerg Stadium with the aim of extending their unbeaten streak to six games.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the crunch clash, the in-form Ghanaian wideman believes they can pull a surprise by overcoming the table-toppers, though he thinks it will a difficult game.

“We are enjoying ourselves in this division and we hope to continue this fairytale run to finish the league in a respectable place.”

“Midtjylland have proven to be the best team in the league and numbers don’t lie, it’s reflecting on the table but football follows no logic so we’ll try our best to beat them even though it will come on a cheap.”

“We are counting on our supporters to achieve a great feat against one of the best sides in the history of Danish football but we’ll go into the game as humble as always.”

Esbjerg are sitting 3rd on the standings with 24 points after 14 games.