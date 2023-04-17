Talented Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman opens up on first team football at FC Nordsjaelland

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman has expressed excitement following his quick transition from youth team football at the Right to Dream Academy to playing for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.

The 18-year-old was promoted to the senior team in January and quickly made his professional debut in a game against OB in February.

He has since been a part of the senior side and has already made two appearances in the league as Nordsjaelland battle for the league title.

"It has been good to train with the Superliga team and learn from the other players. We play by the same principles as the Right to Dream academy, so in that way it has been very much the same. But I can feel that the intensity is higher and that higher demands are being made. You have to work a little harder for it," he told the club's webiste.

"I focus on being ready and absorbing. And every time I get the chance, I'm keen to show what I can do," he added.

Just like Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, the talented forward is expected to be the next breakout star after Ernest Numah.