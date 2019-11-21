Talented Ghanaian Jeremie Frimpong tipped to be worth “£20m in two years”

Ghanaian youngster Jeremie Frimpong has been tipped to reach a valuation of £20million within the next two years if he continues showing his fine form.

According to Football Insider, a source close to Celtic has revealed that the club’s coaching staff have been seriously impressed by the former Manchester City man since his arrival in the summer.

Furthermore, the report also claims they believe the full-back could be “worth £20million in two years if he keeps his feet on the ground.”

Frimpong has certainly hit the ground running at Celtic, and he has been incredibly impressive in his five appearances for the club so far.

While it appears too early to stick such a price tag on the 18-year-old, the raw potential he possesses is there for all to see.

And if he remains as level-headed as he appears to currently be, then there is no reason why he can’t reach the top level and become a great player for Celtic.