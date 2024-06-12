Talented midfielder Mathew Anim Cudjoe praises Samuel Anim Addo’s influence

Former Dundee United midfielder Mathew Anim Cudjoe has hailed the influential impact of Samuel Anim Addo in his life, describing the former Ghana Football Association Executive Council member as "God sent."

Anim Addo has played a crucial role in the 20-year-old’s career, having scouted Cudjoe and managed him since his early days at Young Apostles.

Cudjoe joined Young Apostles in 2019 and quickly rose through the ranks, playing for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities before securing a move to Scotland, where he has impressed for Dundee United.

Cudjoe credits much of his success to the support and guidance of Anim Addo. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Meeting you has always been a blessing. I really appreciate every moment, happiness, and all the things you have been through just to get the best in me. Indeed, you are God sent to me. Daddy, I love you."

Cudjoe joined Dundee United in August 2021 and made a notable impact. In the recently concluded season, he scored four goals and provided three assists in 22 games, contributing to the team's promotion to the top flight. However, Cudjoe is currently without a club following the expiration of his contract at the end of May.