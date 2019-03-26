Talented Togolese kid Klidje Thibault training with FC Porto

Portuguese giants FC Porto are interested in signing Togolese prodigy Klidje Thibault, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

The 18-year old talented striker is nicknamed after French super star Kylian Mbappé due to his dribbling instincts and pace.

Thibault is able to play all positions offensively just like his mentor Mbappé.

The wonder-kid has played for the Togo at all levels U17, U20, U23 and the senior national team.

Thibault is already training with the Portuguese outfit and has impressed the technical handlers of the club who are willing to tie him down before the summer transfer.

He was nominated for the best young player award in the Togolese elite division last season.