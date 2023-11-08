Talented winger Nico Williams draws interest from top clubs as contract expiry looms

Concern is growing at Athletic Club regarding the future of their talented player, Nico Williams, whose contract is set to expire on June 30, 2024.

The 21-year-old Pamplona native, who is already an established international with the Spanish national team, has drawn the attention of top clubs due to his exceptional abilities.

Nico Williams possesses a rare skill in modern football – the ability to excel in one-on-one situations. His pace and verticality make him a standout talent in La Liga, and Athletic Club's senior staff is well aware of his potential.

The situation has left the Bilbao-based club anxious as three clubs, including FC Barcelona, are closely monitoring Nico Williams. While Barcelona's interest was no secret, Athletic Club has now become aware of the strong interest from the English Premier League.

Reports from Estadio Deportivo suggest that Arsenal is the first of three English teams attempting to lure Nico Williams. The London club, under coach Mikel Arteta, is known for targeting young talents, making Nico a fitting choice for their squad. Arteta envisions a winger combination with Bukayo Saka on the right and Nico on the left, where he would compete with Gabriel Martinelli for a starting role.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool is another appealing destination for Nico Williams, as the German manager is known for his preference for aggressive and fast-paced footballers like Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah. Liverpool's squad require a skilful winger who can operate on the flanks, and Nico Williams fits the bill perfectly.