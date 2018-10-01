Talented Yaw Yeboah grabs another MVP award in CD Numancia stalemate with Osasuna

In-form Ghana winger Yaw Yeboah has won another Most Valuable Player accolade for his display for CD Numancia in their goalless draw with Osasuna in the Spanish Segunda Division on Sunday.

Yeboah has taken the Soria-based by storm since joining on a three-year deal from English giants Manchester City in the summer.

Despite Aritz López Garai's outfit failure to return from Pamplona with the maximum points, the 21-year-old was adjudged the best player on the pitch, having clocked 87% of passing accuracy and completing 10 successful dribbles as well as winning 8 of the 10 duels he encountered in the game.

The award was the former Right to Dream Academy star's third of the campaign.

Yeboah will be counted on if Numancia are to return to winning ways when they welcome Extremadura UD to the Nuevo Estadio Los Pajaritos on Saturday, September 4.