Published on: 03 June 2019
Talents from ArthurLegacy Invitational Scouting tournament set for trials this summer
ArthurLegacy Sports Invitational tournament

The twelve (12) scouts, agents and club representatives who were invited for the 2019 ArthurLegacy Invitational Tournament.

After three days of action at the Accra Sports Stadium last week, talented players have been penciled and scheduled to undergo trials this summer.

The scouts represented 33 different clubs in Italy, Portugal, Belgium, MLS, Spain, Canada and the Netherlands.

Ten teams- EurAfrica Calcio Academy A & B, Shooting Stars, Charity FC, Northern Ghana select side, KenGid FC, Middile Ghana and Rising Stars took part in the tournament.

The rest were Asante Akyem FC, Madina Republicans and Attram De Visser.

The tournament was played from 27-29 May, 2019.

