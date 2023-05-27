Tamale City appoint Mohammed Bashar as new Head Coach

Tamale City Football Club, have announced the appointment of Mohammed Bashar as their new head coach. The decision comes with just three matches left in the 2022/23 football season.

In an official statement released on Friday, May 26, Tamale City FC expressed their delight in securing the services of Coach Mohammed Bashar, a highly regarded tactician in African football. With an impressive track record, including successful stints with A Sonidep and Sahel SC, Bashar has proven his ability to guide teams to qualification in the prestigious CAF Champions League.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Coach Mohammed Bashar Ogba as our new head coach.

“Our new Gaffer arrives following stints in Niger where he managed 2 premiership clubs, AS Sonidep and Sahel Sporting Club,” the club statement said.

The appointment follows the Ghana Football Association's directive for the club to appoint a substantive eligible coach following the departure of Walid Mohammed who was yet to be officially replaced.

Coach Mohammed Bashar holds a coveted CAF License A, which is a testament to his knowledge and expertise in coaching football at the highest level. He brings a wealth of experience to Tamale City FC and is expected to inject fresh ideas and strategies to elevate the team's performance.

Bashar has also had stints with Inter Allies FC, Nzema Kotoko FC, and Steadfast FC.

Tamale City are currently 15th on the table with 39 points. Their next match will be against fellow debutants Samartex on Saturday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.