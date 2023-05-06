Tamale City coach Hamza Mohamed confident ahead of King Faisal match

The head coach of Tamale City, Hamza Mohamed, is confident that his team can secure a victory against King Faisal this weekend.

Following a recent win against Hearts of Oak and a draw with Asante Kotoko, the Tamale team has improved their chances of avoiding relegation. However, Coach Mohamed acknowledges that more work needs to be done to ensure the team's safety.

Speaking in a post-match interview after Tamale City drew with Asante Kotoko, Coach Hamza Mohammed expressed his optimism for the upcoming match against King Faisal.

He stated, "The target for the next game against King Faisal is to amass all three points. We believe that securing a victory will help build up our points and improve our position on the log."

While acknowledging that King Faisal will be a tough opponent, Mohamed is confident that his team will step up their preparation to secure a win.

He added, "I'm anticipating a difficult match because I know how King Faisal play. But we will make sure that we get those three points to improve our points and build up on the log."

The match between Tamale City and King Faisal is scheduled for tomorrow at the Aliu Mahama Stadium and will kick off at 3 pm.