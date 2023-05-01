Tamale City coach Hamza Mohammed bemoans officiating in stalemate with Kotoko

Tamale City coach Hamza Mohammed was disappointed in the officiating between his team and Asante Kotoko on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

In a matchday 29 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium, the defending champions played to a 1-1 draw with the Tamale-based team. The Porcupine Warriors scored first through Rocky Dwamena in the 36th minute, but Tamale City equalized a few minutes later thanks to a goal by Mohammed Yahaya, who took advantage of a defensive error by Kotoko.

After the game, Hamza Mohammed said his side deserved more from the game but for the poor decisions from the officials.

“It’s never a true reflection of the game, it’s obvious, everyone has seen it but what can we do, they are the officiating officials, it’s clear and we are happy the match was live, everyone has seen it. We will just take the one point like that and go and prepare for our next game.”

“Sure, it’s obvious. In the first half a goal was disallowed, I don’t know but what about the second one any way they are officials so we will just take it just like that and prepare for the next match.”