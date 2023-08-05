Tamale City defender Mohammed Ali set to join Accra Lions

Tamale City defender Mohammed Ali has agreed to join Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League ahead of the new season.

The defender is said to have undergone a successful medical examination ahead of the move and is expected to be announced soon by the Accra-based side.

Ali has also agreed with personal terms with the club and has reportedly left Tamale City who will be competing in the Division One League next season.

The former AshantiGold centre-back joined the Tamale-based side in January 2023 but was unable to help keep the team afloat in the Ghana Premier League as they suffered relegation on the final day.

Despite the setback to the team, Ali's performances impressed Accra Lions who equally finished poorly in the league last season.

They are hoping to leverage the abilities of the 21-year-old in order to solve their defensive issues from last season.

Accra Lions will begin their 2023/24 season with a clash against champions Medeama SC who are also preparing to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League in the new season.