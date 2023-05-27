Tamale City fined GHC 20k for failure to appoint an eligible coach

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee have ordered Tamale City to pay a fine of GHC 20,000 for failing to meet the association's requirement of appointing a substantive coach within a stipulated time.

The fine was imposed because Tamale City FC did not appoint a Head Coach within the 30-day grace period allowed to them. This term was previously granted to the club due to the departure of their former Head Coach, Walid Mohammed, who departed the country for health reasons.

The club has now been ordered to appoint a coach immediately to avoid further sanctions despite three matches left to end the season.

The decision followed a protest filed by Great Olympics against the Tamale-based side which had deployed Hamza Mohammed who is believed to be without the necessary license to operate as a head coach in the Ghana Premier League to lead the team for a while.

Great Olympics leveraged the presence of the coach during their match at the Sogakope Park on matchday 27 to file the protest which was dismissed by the GFA Disciplinary Committee.

Meanwhile, the fine was in relation to an earlier direction which was frowned upon by Tamale City.

Tamale City and Great Olympics are both actively involved in the relegation battle as they both sit 15th and 16th respectively with 39 points each.