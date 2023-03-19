Tamale City forward Sampson Eduku becomes joint second-top scorer in Ghana Premier League

Tamale City striker Sampson Eduku scored two goals in his team's 3-1 victory over Dreams FC on Saturday, bringing his seasonal tally to nine goals.

The brace propelled Eduku into second place in the league's top scorer chart alongside Abass Samari Salifu of Accra Lions.

Eduku entered the match with seven league goals to his name and wasted no time in adding to his tally. His two goals secured Tamale City's victory over Dreams FC and earned him the recognition of being one of the most prolific scorers in the league this season.

Mezack Afriyie of Berekum Chelsea currently sits at the top of the scorer's chart with 10 goals, while Hafiz Wontah Konkoni of Bechem United and Abass Samari Salifu both have nine goals each. Steven Mukwala Dese of Asante Kotoko, Abednego Tetteh of King Faisal/Gold Stars, and Issah Kuka of RTU all have eight goals each.

Eduku's impressive performance has helped Tamale City climb to ninth place in the league table with 29 points from 22 matches. His goalscoring form has been crucial to the team's success this season, and he will undoubtedly be looking to add to his tally in the remaining fixtures.

As the race for the top scorer's award heats up, Eduku will be hoping to maintain his form and challenge Mezack Afriyie for the accolade. With only a few matches left in the season, the competition promises to be intense as the league's top strikers battle for supremacy.