Tamale City star Samson Eduku reveals contact from FIVE Ghana Premier League clubs

Tamale City midfielder, Samson Eduku has revealed that five Ghana Premier League clubs including Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have expressed interest in his services.

Eduku's contract with Tamale City expired at the end of the season, allowing him to join any club of his choice in the transfer window.

And with Premier League champions, Medeama also interested in his services, the former Karela United player is set to make a decision over his future.

"A lot of teams are after me. There were calls during the season seeking my services, but we didn't pay much attention as the season was not over. Currently, Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Nations FC, Medeama, Dreams FC, and others have contacted me regarding my services. We are considering offers from the clubs,' he told Community FM.

Despite the struggles of Tamale City last season, Eduku enjoyed an outstanding campaign, scoring 14 goals for the Tamale-based club.