Tamale City striker Sampson Eduku blames demotion on long travelling distances

Tamale City striker Sampson Eduku says his team struggled in their maiden Ghana Premier League season due to their inability to cope with long traveling distances to honour away matches.

The Tamale-based side despite some impressive performances at home, struggled to churn out results on the road causing them to bow out having accumulated 42 points from 34 matches.

They lost on the final day to Medeama SC and joined King Faisal and Kotoku Royals who were already relegated before the final day.

"I tried my best and I wish I could score more goals but whatever I come across, I have to give thanks to God because I tried my best to give my team a good position, to help the team to be in the league but later things were not going well for us", he told Accra-based Radio Gold.

"Traveling from far away, only Kotoko in Kumasi was closer to us. You travel from Tamale to Bibiani, to Samreboi, and you see the journey is too far. Sometimes you play mid-week too, you play on Sunday and Wednesday when you get there the players are also tired.

"The tiredness was there and it did not help us and that makes us fail sometimes because when you are weak you can't play."

Eduku finished the season as the third top scorer with 14 goals behind Abednego Tetteh and Hafiz Konkoni.