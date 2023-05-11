Tamale City striker Sampson Eduku expresses eagerness to play for Black Stars

Tamale City striker Sampson Eduku has stated his eagerness to play for the Black Stars, Ghana's national football team.

Eduku, who has scored 14 goals this season and is joint-top scorer in the Ghana Premier League, said he would be proud to represent his country and is ready to play when given the chance.

"I'm ever ready whenever they call me and I will be happy to join the Black Stars," he said in an interview with Ghanasportspage.com.

Eduku's impressive form has attracted interest from clubs such as Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, with both teams reportedly eyeing the striker for the upcoming season.

While Eduku has been linked with a move to several top clubs in Ghana, his immediate focus is on helping Tamale City survive relegation.

The club are currently fighting to avoid dropping to the Division One League and has four games left to play.

Eduku will be crucial to their chances of survival, and he will be hoping to continue his impressive form in the coming matches.